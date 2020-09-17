Doubts in my original open letter not addressed: Ribeiro

NEW DELHI

Ex-IPS officer reacts to police chief’s reply about riot probe

Retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, who raised questions about the police investigation into the Delhi riots, on Wednesday replied to Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava’s open letter.

Mr. Ribeiro mentioned that “your gesture of personally phoning me to justify and explain your stand and two days later personally putting down your say in an e-mail is praiseworthy. In your place I would have done likewise”.

“There are doubts in my original open letter which you have not addressed. I realise it is difficult, indeed impossible, to justify the licence given to the three BJP stalwarts I named — licence to rant, rave and threaten those who are peacefully protesting perceived wrongs. If the speakers were Muslims or Leftists, the police would have surely taken them in for sedition!”.

‘Dispelling doubts’

“After talking to you on the phone and perusing your letter, I have decided to put myself in your shoes! How would I dispel the doubts that your retired brother officers still have about Delhi Police investigation in the NE riots? I would quickly file the chargesheets in all the 753 cases, including specially the conspiracy case registered by your Special Cell and get the evidence authenticated in a court of law,” he mentioned in the letter.

“More pertinently I would not prolong the UAPA case by arresting persons just a day or two before the time limit expires for filing the chargesheet. I note in your email to me that you have doubted the patriotism of the three who I named as true ‘patriots’. The three include Harsh Mander, Professor Apooravanand and me. I have not described one else as such and hence my surmise. Harsh and Apooravanand are Gandhians. I should have remembered that Gandhians have lost favour with this regime!”