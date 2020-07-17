Doubling time of cases slows down in Gurugram

The COVID-19 situation in Gurugram continued to improve with the doubling time decelerating and positivity rate declining, said Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said on Friday. The cases of infection in the district are now doubling every 44 days.
He was addressing a weekly joint press conference with Divisional Commissioner Ashok Sangwan and Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.
Mr. Yadav claimed that around 3,000 rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests were being conducted in Gurugram every day, the highest in Delhi-NCR. He added that 26,125 rapid antigen and 14,133 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the large outbreak region (LOR) over the past 16 days. He informed that only 697 people who took rapid antigen tests were found positive. Dr. Yadav said the administration aimed at conducting the maximum number of tests to identify the infected persons and contain the spread of COVID-19.
Recovery rate
The Chief Medical officer said that the recovery rate had been gradually increasing and was around 85% now. He added that there were 150 patients admitted in various hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 and only 17 of them needed critical care. The positivity rate had also declined from around 11% to 9.6% and was expected to fall further to 9% next week.
He said that 154 camps would be held inside the LORs over the next two weeks. Dr. Yadav said that special camps could also be organised inside the group housing societies to conduct tests in the evening.
