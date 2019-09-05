Double penalty for policemen violating Motor Vehicles Act

The Delhi police has doubled the penalty fee for its men for violating traffic rules, said a police officer on Wednesday.

In a latest circular issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Meenu Chaudhary, it has been stated that any authority that is empowered to enforce the provision of the Motor Vehicles Act, if found committing an offence under the Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under the Act.

Therefore, all DCPs and other police units are directed to brief and sensitise the staff working under their operational control to follow traffic rules and regulations in true letter and spirit, whether they are riding/driving police vehicle or their own private vehicles.

A senior police officer said that to overcome complaints of corruption and misbehaviour against traffic policemen, they are procuring more body worn cameras. Currently, as many as 626 body worn cameras are with traffic police and more such cameras will be added soon.

“From the day the new MV Act came into force, traffic policemen are making motorists follow the rule. Currently, we are issuing only court challans,” said a police officer.

The officer added that orders have been issued stating that no cash challans should be issued for traffic offences after midnight of August 31 till a fresh notification of compounding amount is issued by the Delhi government and directions are issued by the Traffic Police headquarters.

The Delhi police had issued 3,900 challans to traffic violators on Day 1 of implementation of the Act.