Delhi

DoT writes to police over ‘incendiary’ video by Mishra

more-in

Video provokes people to attack each other; Delhi police spokesperson says no complaint received

The Department of Telecommunications under Ministry of Communications has written a letter to the Delhi police on Monday over the circulation of an “incendiary” video by suspended AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on social media.

The letter written to Commissioner of Delhi Police by Ashish Joshi, controller communication, reads that one Kapil Mishra has circulated a “highly incendiary” video provoking people to attack some citizens.

Mr. Joshi said he had seen the video on Twitter, which was also uploaded on YouTube.

The link of video shared on social media by Mr. Mishra was also mentioned in the complaint.

Violation of IT Act

The content of the video is self-explanatory and violates the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The letter has been issued in public interest.

The letter has also been marked to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vigilance).

Delhi police spokesperson Madhur Verma said they have not received any complaint letter in this regard. The necessary action will be taken after receiving a copy of the complaint, he added.

