Doorstep delivery of services resumes

New Delhi

12 September 2020 23:46 IST

People can call on 1076, book online or spot-book at centres

The Delhi government has resumed its doorstep delivery of services, which had to be suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, sources have said.

Citizens can once again avail the doorstep delivery of documentation related to income certificates, driver licenses and new water connections among a total of 100 such services.

The government said that people can get listed services delivered at their doorstep by calling on 1076 or booking online apart from visiting one of the 46 centres for spot-booking.

The Delhi government intends to publicise the resumption of the initiative next week even as it waits for the programme to stabilise after having been suspended for five months.

The 100 services to be provided at the doorsteps of Delhiites include issuance of caste certificates, domicile certificates and marriage certificates, sewer connections, duplicate ration cards, learner’s licence, duplicate vehicle registration certificates and renewal of driving licence.

The government has already hired a private company through which its services will be provided at people’s doorsteps and the company has hired “mobile sahayaks” or facilitators.

The applicant has to pay ₹50 more to avail the doorstep delivery of public services. The government has also set up a feedback system for the citizens.