Don’t want online registration of properties, govt. tells court

The Delhi government on Thursday told the High Court that it does not want the registration of properties to be made available online in order to curb false registrations and to avoid unnecessary litigations. The Delhi government made the submission in response to a petition seeking e-registration of property documents at all sub-registrar offices here in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rationale of e-registration of documents due to the pandemic is not substantial as sub-registrar offices are functioning and no work in the office of registrar is hindered or stopped in the current circumstances,” the government said.

The petitioner D.C. Tuteja has claimed that due to the pandemic “the entire process of registration of documents has come to a standstill and various rights of parties have been affected equally being unable to meet their obligations under the agreements or for creating any rights in favour of their loved ones”.

Advocate Gaurav Bahl, appearing for Mr. Tuteja, said that the current COVID-19 situation has opened doors for taking the process further by e-registration. However, when a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it was not inclined to monitor the case in view of the submission made by the government, Mr. Bahl sought permission to treat the petition as a representation.

The court said since this issue was a policy decision, it asked the government to consider the suggestions made in the petition. In the affidavit, the AAP government said that registration of property includes presentation of parties, photograph of the parties and witnesses, examining them by sub-registrar at the time of execution to ascertain the conduct of the parties and verify the details.

“It is also pertinent to mention that buying and selling of properties are generally once in a lifetime opportunity for many people,” and hence these steps are necessary for ensuring genuine registration and fraud is avoided, the government said.

The government also said that time associated with registration of property in Delhi has been considerably reduced due to automation and simplification of procedure. The appointment for registration of documents is online on the government portal srams.delhi.gov.in for online submission of documents and printing appointment token online. The stamp papers required for payment of stamp duty and transfer duty are also issued online on the portal www.eschil.com. It said that home visit option is also available for old age, medically unfit and disabled person.