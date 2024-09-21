Don’t wait for winter, instal anti-smog guns on Delhi high-rises: Lieutenant-Governor

As part of measures to combat air pollution in Delhi, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday directed authorities to instal anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings above seven storeys and also explore the possibility of placing them on foot overbridges, Raj Niwas officials said.

The L-G held a meeting with officials from various government departments and the chairman of Commission for Air Quality Management as well as the Municipal Commissioner to review the air pollution situation in the national capital, and highlighted both long-term and immediate concerns. Mr. Saxena directed the Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to investigate the issue in a comprehensive manner and initiate remedial measures at the earliest without waiting for the air quality to plummet before initiating preparations for winter.

Responding to the L-G’s instructions, the Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement, said, “Despite the constant roadblocks created in the functioning of the elected government, the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government, through several long term and short term measures and with the support of the people of Delhi, has seen a rapid decline in pollution levels in the city. The same was also evidenced by the economic survey 2022-2023 tabled in Parliament recently [sic].”

Over the last few years, Delhi and its surrounding areas have been subject to hazardous smog that coincides with the winter months rolling in. The air quality deteriorates largely due to meteorological factors and stubble burning in north Indian States. An air quality index (AQI) reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

‘No respite’

The L-G underlined that despite a good monsoon this year providing relief in terms of improving air quality, vehicular emissions and road dust continue to drive PM10 and PM2.5 levels — both inhalable particles that can cause adverse health effects — higher.

The L-G also directed officials to formulate a plan to implement staggered office timings and work-from-home schemes in advance. Besides, he called attention to the dismal state of industrial areas in Delhi, where broken roads, uncovered patches of land, and rampant garbage dumping exacerbate air pollution.

