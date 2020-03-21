Delhi

Don’t visit our offices to collect documents: Traffic Police

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Police on Friday asked the public to not visit the offices of traffic authorities to collect their driving licence or vehicle documents seized by personnel while issuing challans. In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic police said people may visit traffic circles or offices only in case they have urgent and unavoidable reasons to get their documents back.

“They may continue to drive keeping a copy of the challan with them to be presented or shown to the enforcement officer on demand,” said Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Traffic inspectors will handover their documents with due precautions. These precautions will remain in force till March 31, the advisory stated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 1:33:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dont-visit-our-offices-to-collect-documents-traffic-police/article31123411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY