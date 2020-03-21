Don’t visit our offices to collect documents: Traffic Police

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Police on Friday asked the public to not visit the offices of traffic authorities to collect their driving licence or vehicle documents seized by personnel while issuing challans. In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic police said people may visit traffic circles or offices only in case they have urgent and unavoidable reasons to get their documents back.

“They may continue to drive keeping a copy of the challan with them to be presented or shown to the enforcement officer on demand,” said Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Traffic inspectors will handover their documents with due precautions. These precautions will remain in force till March 31, the advisory stated.