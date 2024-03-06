GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t villify people who feed stray dogs, say animal rights activists in Delhi

March 06, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta
Animal rights activists said people who feed stray dogs play a vital role in mitigating human-animal conflict.

Animal rights activists said people who feed stray dogs play a vital role in mitigating human-animal conflict. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A day after the Delhi High Court remarked that feeding stray dogs makes them aggressive and territorial, animal rights activists on Tuesday said people who feed stray dogs play a vital role in mitigating human-animal conflict and that they should not be villified.

The court made the remark on Monday while hearing a plea by the father of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was mauled to death by a pack of strays on February 24, seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, activists said that a pitbull and not a stray dog was likely to have attacked the girl as the spot where the attack took place — Tughlak Lane’s Dhobi Ghat — lies within a gated colony. They also demanded that the CCTV footage of the incident be released publicly.

“NDMC and MCD must immediately establish a working committee, which includes members of animal welfare organisations, to identify and crack down on unlicensed breeders and pet shops as per Pet Shop Rules 2017, which have been ignored to date,” animal activist Ambika Shukla said.

Anjali Gopalan of All Creatures Great and Small, a non-profit that provides shelter, food, and medical care to abandoned animals, said, “Feeders are the people dogs trust the most and it is they who will be able to get a greater number of dogs sterilised and help in controlling the population of strays.”

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.