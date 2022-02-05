‘Don’t upload screenshots of live court proceedings’

A Delhi court on Thursday asked media personnel to not upload screenshots of live proceedings online while adding that there was no hindrance on joining and reporting the entire court hearing or arguments delivered by the lawyers.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat in his order said: “Without going into the specifics of the matter, it is impressed upon all the media persons that henceforth the screenshots of live proceedings be not uploaded.”

He added that there was no bar on reporters joining and reporting the arguments being made by the lawyers or the contents of the chargesheet and its accompanying material.

The order came after senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for United Against Hate (UAH) Founder Khalid Saifi, submitted before the court that she had objections to the screenshots of the live proceedings being uploaded on social media and requested the court to pass an order in this regard. She was arguing Mr. Saifi’s bail plea in the Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case.