Don’t send files to L-G without approval, AAP govt. orders bureaucrats

May 14, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Hours after the Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Delhi government power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to its departments, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ministers directed top bureaucrats to not send files to the Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor without their approval.

An official communication dated May 11, seen by The Hindu, directed the bureaucrats to send files directly to the Minister and not via the Chief Secretary. The government has not yet made the communication public or shared details of it officially.

“Most of the files are being presented to me through the Chief Secretary. This is contrary to the provisions of TBR (Transaction of Business Rules). Therefore, it is directed that the Secretary shall present the files directly to the Minister and not through the Chief Secretary,” a communication to the head of a department read. Multiple officials confirmed to The Hindu that they have received similar communication from their Minister in-charge.

Old flashpoint

Movement of files has been a major flashpoint between the AAP government and the L-G, with the former claiming that the latter is taking files directly from bureaucrats and “unconstitutionally” bypassing the Ministers and the Chief Minister.

In relation to the files being sent to the L-G, the communication said, “All such files should first be presented by the Secretary to the Minister quoting the sub-rule of Rule 23 which is applicable. The Minister shall give his finding whether he agrees with the Secretary. If he agrees with the Secretary, the Minister shall note his approval.”

Even after the Minister’s concurrence, according to the missive, files can be sent to the L-G only through the Chief Secretary, the Minister, and the Chief Minister.

No powers

“It has been observed that the Chief Secretary is giving directions to various officers directly. Chief Secretary does not have any powers under TBR to give any directions directly to any officer. If any such direction is received from the Chief Secretary, the same should be presented before the Minister for appropriate instructions,” the communication read.

The order stated that “any violation shall be viewed seriously”.

While an AAP source backed the directive, a bureaucrat said the government has “gone beyond its powers” with the communication. Another senior bureaucrat indicated a wait-and-watch approach on how file movement will actually happen over the next few days.

The Hindu had reported earlier this week that even after the judgment, the power tussle between the L-G and the AAP government may not be completely over, as the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021, seen as giving more powers to the L-G, is still intact. The Delhi government has challenged the Act in a separate case, which is to be heard by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.

In fact, the government had also issued orders on May 11 to replace the Secretary of the Services Department with another officer, which was not executed. That matter is also now with the apex court.