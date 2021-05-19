Don’t reduce RT-PCR testing: L-G

New Delhi

19 May 2021 23:22 IST

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday stressed that RT-PCR testing in the Capital should not be reduced like rapid antigen testing, which had decreased as a result of lockdown. He also emphasised that the guard should not be lowered in the fight against the pandemic and measures and preparedness to deal with any eventuality should be undertaken.

The L-G reviewed the management of COVID-19 situation in the Capital with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, municipal corporation Commissioners and senior officers of Delhi Police, where he expressed satisfaction at the improvement in the overall situation.

According to sources, Mr. Baijal told to ensure that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID are made to mandatorily display their stocks and prices. He also suggested that immediate steps be taken to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D-2G for people in genuine need.

He also instructed that monitorable and compressed timelines for setting up oxygen plants in hospitals and other related infrastructure be put in place immediately. With regard to hospital infrastructure to deal with future eventualities, sources said, the L-G instructed that preparedness should take into account the worst case, best case and the likely scenarios in consultation with experts.