Don’t produce Khalid in fetters: court

A Delhi court has ordered that former JNU student Umar Khalid be produced “in a routine manner” and not in “handcuffs and fetters” while being brought to court in connection with the 2016 JNU sedition case.

In an order passed on January 17, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Kumar directed the jail authorities to produce Mr. Khalid through videoconferencing due to the prevailing COVID-19 protocol. “Thereafter, his production be done in a routine manner without using handcuffs or fetters,” the CMM noted.

A plea was moved by Mr. Khalid’s lawyer, Trideep Pais, after it was reported in the media that an order had been passed directing that Mr. Khalid should be produced before the court in handcuffs. The court, however, noted that no such order had been passed.

Earlier, an order was passed in relation to a Delhi riots case, pulling up the police for moving a plea seeking to bring both Mr. Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi to the courtroom in handcuffs. The court noted that the police’s plea was “devoid of merits” and filed in a “mechanical manner”.