ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t proceed with probe against MCD, HC tells CBI

January 19, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Delhi High Court. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation not to proceed with a probe ordered by the Lokpal against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over alleged unauthorised constructions in the Capital.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said no preliminary investigation was conducted either by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) or the Lokpal on the complaint.

The case came up before the Lokpal after a complaint was filed by one Vikram Singh Saini in December 2021, alleging “illegal constructions” in south Delhi on account of certain MCD officials. The Lokpal had ordered a CBI inquiry in the case, following which, the MCD and the concerned officials had approached the High Court against the Lokpal’s order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The CVC was merely asked to obtain a report from the MCD. The vigilance report of the MCD has been forwarded by the CVC to the Lokpal. In effect, therefore, there has been no inquiry by the CVC or the Lokpal at this stage. No specific allegations have been raised against officials concerned or against the MCD and other agencies,” the court remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US