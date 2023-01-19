Don’t proceed with probe against MCD, HC tells CBI

January 19, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation not to proceed with a probe ordered by the Lokpal against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over alleged unauthorised constructions in the Capital.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said no preliminary investigation was conducted either by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) or the Lokpal on the complaint.

The case came up before the Lokpal after a complaint was filed by one Vikram Singh Saini in December 2021, alleging “illegal constructions” in south Delhi on account of certain MCD officials. The Lokpal had ordered a CBI inquiry in the case, following which, the MCD and the concerned officials had approached the High Court against the Lokpal’s order.

“The CVC was merely asked to obtain a report from the MCD. The vigilance report of the MCD has been forwarded by the CVC to the Lokpal. In effect, therefore, there has been no inquiry by the CVC or the Lokpal at this stage. No specific allegations have been raised against officials concerned or against the MCD and other agencies,” the court remarked.