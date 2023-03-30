ADVERTISEMENT

‘Don’t prejudge the issue of Jasmine’s removal from DDC’

March 30, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The court has listed the case for further hearing on May 24 observing that a decision of the President may come in the meantime

The Hindu Bureau

On November 17 last year, Delhi government’s Planning Department had ordered the locking of Jasmine Shah’s office and withdrawal of facilities provided to him.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the matter relating to the removal of Jasmine Shah from the post of vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi is pending before the President.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the L-G, submitted before Justice Prathiba M. Singh that a court order on the same issue at this stage would “disturb the scheme of the Constitution”.

The court was hearing Mr. Shah’s plea challenging a November 17, 2022 order issued by Delhi government’s Planning Department restricting him from discharging his duties as DDC vice-chairman. 

On November 17 last year, the Planning Department had ordered the locking of Mr. Shah’s office and withdrawal of facilities provided to him. The L-G had also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Mr. Shah from his post for allegedly misusing his office for “political purposes”.  The DDC is a think-tank working with the Delhi government.

The High Court has listed the case for further hearing on May 24 observing that the decision of the President may come in the meantime.

