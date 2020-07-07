Don’t permit industries till facilities for waste disposal are in place: NGT

Observing that there was an “alarming situation” due to the unscientific disposal of hazardous waste, the NGT has directed the Central Pollution Control Board to not permit any new industry having the potential to generate hazardous waste till facilities for disposal are ensured. The green panel also directed CPCB to take five contaminated sites for quick remediation.
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “CPCB may set up a system to cross verify the status of hazardous waste generating industries [at least 10% in each State] and also direct State Pollution Control Boards or pollution control committees to impose environmental compensation against delinquent industries.”
“Regarding remediation of contaminated sites, immediately five sites should be taken for it and executed within a period of six months. Environmental damages caused by such sites and loss in terms of monetary resources may also be estimated,” the Bench added.
The tribunal further directed Chief Secretaries of all States and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and CPCB to monitor compliance at the State and national-levels respectively. Authorities were directed to furnish an action taken report by November 30.
The directions came following a report furnished by the apex pollution monitoring body in compliance with earlier directions of the tribunal on disposal of hazardous waste.
