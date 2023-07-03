‘Don’t mind losing deposits as local units learn how to fight polls’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak recently announced that the party will fight all upcoming polls, including the 2024 Lok Sabha election, alone. Ahead of Assembly elections in several key States, he spoke about the party’s poll strategy, why it seeks votes in the name of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the importance of building a second line of leadership. Edited excerpts:

Your job mostly involves behind-the-scenes work. How do you build the party’s base in a State?

The first step is to reach out to people who believe in Kejriwal and encourage them to join the party. Then we select officer-bearers based on merit and build the organisation from the State level to the grassroots level. In every village, we form at least an 11-member committee. Then we start organising campaigns to connect with the public and create a mass base. My job is to build the organisation and win elections.

What is the party’s strategy in poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh?

We have built the party organisation. Now, it is time for communication and campaigning. Kejriwal recently addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. We held sabhas [gatherings] in Madhya Pradesh on July 1 and in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on July 2. We will hold a series of town hall meetings and announce our guarantees [poll promises]. We will go door to door to inform people about these guarantees and organise smaller sabhas.

In the Karnataka election, all AAP candidates lost their deposits and the party got fewer votes than NOTA. What went wrong?

We don’t mind losing deposits. We fight elections considering our long-term strategy. We lost in Karnataka, but whatever we have done is for the next election. In Gujarat, too, we let the local unit contest polls. They learn how to fight an election.

Kejriwal is viewed as a charismatic leader, but does the party lack a second line of leadership?

There is such a perception, but in Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Gopal Rai, we have a battery of leaders.

But AAP asks for votes in the name of Mr. Kejriwal and not the party, right?

Kejriwal is trusted across the country and it is easier to ask votes in his name. As we go along, other leaders will come into the picture. [Punjab CM] Bhagwant Mann is building his image like [former Delhi Deputy CM] Manish Sisodia did.

The BJP also seeks votes in Narendra Modi’s name, right?

There is a similarity, but also a striking difference. The BJP has systematically destroyed various second-rung leaders. Modi is the party and the party is Modi. But in AAP, Kejriwal consciously promotes educated, second-rung leaders. For example, making me the national general secretary was a conscious decision. Which other party will give a person with little background in politics such an important position?

Still votes are sought in Mr. Kejriwal’s name, right?

That is something we have to build on. The party can only give the opportunity to work. If we don’t rise to that level, what can Kejriwal do about it?

How is the party tackling criticism that the Punjab government is remote-controlled by Mr. Kejriwal?

It’s strange that this question is always posed to us. Do we ask the same question to the BJP and the Congress? In a national party, there will be demarcation between decisions taken at the national level and the State level. No other government has the kind of freedom that the Mann government enjoys.

Are there plans to give more autonomy to regional leaders as the party grows?

It is teamwork. The aim is to deliver what we have promised. People care not about who makes decisions, but the work done by the government.

What is the party’s message in the poll-bound States?

We stand for the country’s sustainable growth. We invest in education, health and corruption-free governance, and promise basic needs such as roti (food), kapada (clothing), makaan (housing), electricity and water. Our focus is on kaam ka rajneeti (politics of work).

As in the past, will the party focus on Hindu symbolism in its campaigns?

We fight elections based on guarantees such as building schools and hospitals, but don’t hesitate to take up issues that people believe in. For instance, the suggestion that the pictures of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesha be printed on currency notes [to pull the country out of economic crisis] was good. We took it up as many people gave that suggestion. In Delhi, we [AAP government] organise Lakshmi pooja and Diwali celebrations in a big way. Our politics is based on work, but we do not shy away from our country’s culture.

Isn’t the party associating itself only with Hindu symbols by making statements such as ‘building Ram Rajya in Delhi’?

What is Ram Rajya? It is a place where everyone is healthy, educated and lives with love. It is Indian culture. The BJP uses religion for electoral gains, but whenever we speak about issues related to religion, it is because we believe in them. Yet, votes are sought in the name of [developmental] guarantees.