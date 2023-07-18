ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t leave relief camps, says Atishi as river level rises again

July 18, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

Yamuna level crosses 206-metre mark in city; potable water supply to be restored completely by Tuesday: DJB V-C; Kejriwal has embarked on a political tour, left Delhi in the lurch again, says BJP

The Hindu Bureau

People moving out of Yamuna Khadar with their belongings. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi, which was on the wane for the past two days, started to rise on Monday and crossed the 206-metre mark at midnight owing to rain in parts of north India.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said the increase in the water level of the river does not pose any danger to the city residents.

She urged people in relief camps not to return to their houses till the water level drops below the ‘danger mark’ of 205.33 metres.

After touching a record high of 208.66 metres on July 13, the river’s level had reduced to 205.45 metres by 4 a.m. on Monday but swelled to 206.01 metres within the next 20 hours.

The level is predicted to come down to 205.63 metres by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Central Water Commission.

The Yamuna breached the danger mark in the Capital on July 10 evening and has stayed above it since. Residents of flood-affected Yamuna Bazar said the water level in their area had risen visibly since Monday afternoon.

Water Treatment Plants

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Somnath Bharti said the city’s potable water supply, disrupted over the past four days due to the floods, will be restored completely by Tuesday.

The river in spate under the Old Yamuna Bridge. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

“We have reopened the water treatment plants at Okhla and Chandrawal. Today we reopened the plant at Wazirabad. It is working at 70% of its capacity. By tomorrow, the supply will be restored fully,” Mr. Bharti said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying even as the river level had started to rise in the city, the CM had left on a “political tour”, referring to the two-day meeting of the Opposition leaders in Bengaluru starting on Monday.

“Delhi is under the threat of mosquitoes and waterborne diseases. But once again, Arvind Kejriwal has left Delhi in the lurch,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

The police on Monday eased restrictions in parts of the city to bring traffic movement back to normalcy as the floodwaters gradually cleared from the roads.

Traffic movement for medium and light vehicles is now allowed on both carriageways of Ring Road between the Wazirabad flyover and the ISBT Kashmere Gate through Majnu Ka Tila, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement. Services at the ISBT Kashmere Gate remain suspended.

