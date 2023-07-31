Don’t know who will pay our stipends, say Assembly fellows

July 31, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Fellows and associate fellows working with the Assembly face an uncertain future with the Delhi government’s Finance Department not releasing their June stipends. “With the case on the Centre’s ordinance on services pending before the Supreme Court, the Finance Department will probably not release the bill for July also. The issue may not be resolved anytime soon,” a source said.

Story so far

On July 5, the Delhi government’s Services Department issued an order terming the appointments of 437 private persons hired as advisers, fellows and consultants by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government “void ab initio” (void from the beginning) and asking the departments concerned to stop their services.

A day later, based on this order, the Assembly Secretariat issued an order that “discontinued with immediate effect” the services of 116 fellows and associate fellows of the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC).

However, following an intervention by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the Secretariat issued another order the same day, keeping its order on the DARC fellows and associate fellows in “abeyance till further orders”.

While it enabled the fellows to continue their work, the Finance Department, based on the Services Department order, asked the account officers not to release salaries to the Assembly fellows.

Long wait

“Since all these orders were issued in July, the Assembly sent a bill for the payments due to the fellows and associate fellows for the month of June. But the accounts office is yet to respond,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the fellows say they have no clarity about their dues. “None of us has received the stipend for June and there is no clarity about when we will get July’s stipend. We don’t know who will pay us now,” an Assembly fellow said.

When contacted, Mr. Goel said, “I had written to the Lieutenant-Governor about the Assembly fellows, but he did not have the courage to respond. Some of the fellows have left, but most of them are still working.”

The Supreme Court on July 20 referred the Delhi government’s challenge to the Centre’s ordinance on services to a Constitution Bench. During the hearing the Delhi government had also mentioned the dismissal of the 437 fellows and specialists hired by the AAP govt.

When contacted, Raj Niwas did not respond.

