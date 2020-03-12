Don’t harass innocent people: Rai

New Delhi

Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday evening met senior police officials of riots-affected north-east Delhi and urged them to take action against the guilty and not to harass innocent people based on “misleading information”.

“After the riots, we have been getting complaints from different constituencies that cases have been filed against people who were not involved in it. We had held a meeting with the police officers earlier on the situation and found that the lower level officers are filing the cases.”

The Minister met Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya of north-east Delhi and later said that they deliberated on how the police officers must be careful in reporting cases so that innocent people are not arrested or wrongly framed.

“Strict action must be taken against those who have strong evidence against them. No action on behalf of the police must be taken under any provocation or if it is misleading. The police have assured that no wrong action will be taken and the senior officers will also take cognisance of such a complaint,” Mr. Rai said.