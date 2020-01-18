Delhi

Don’t do politics over Nirbhaya, CM tells BJP

Reacting to Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani blaming the AAP government for the “delay” in hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he feels “sad that politics is being done on such an issue”. Asking the BJP not to indulge in politics over the case, he said everyone must work together to ensure that justice in such cases is delivered at the earliest.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the convicts are exploiting “shortcomings” in the system to delay their execution.

