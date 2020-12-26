Don’t disrupt State’s telecom services, Punjab CM tells farmers

Chandigarh

26 December 2020 00:49 IST

Amid reports that power supply to mobile towers was being disconnected by protesting farmers in different parts of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to them to not inconvenience the general public with such actions.

He asked them to exercise the same restraint that they had been showing over the past several months and said that telecom connectivity had become even more critical for people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws should show the same discipline and sense of responsibility which they had been exercising during their protest at the Delhi border and also earlier during their agitation in the State.

