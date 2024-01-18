Don’t deny treatment in any situation, Delhi govt. hospitals told

January 18, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Health Department has directed the Delhi government hospitals not to deny treatment to patients “under any circumstances”, official sources said on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the death of a 47-year-old man, who succumbed to his injuries on January 3 after four government hospitals — Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital — denied him admission. The deceased, Pramod, was picked up by the police on January 2 for allegedly molesting a woman in an inebriated state and suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving PCR vehicle.

An official source said, “The Health Department held a meeting on January 5 with the heads of all Delhi government hospitals. They were instructed to classify patients referred to them by smaller hospitals as ‘critical’ and ‘non-critical’ and submit a weekly report to the department.”

The heads were also instructed to conduct “frequent rounds” at their hospitals during the day as well as night shifts and sensitise all paramedics and attendants to be cordial with patients, the source added. These directions are not binding on the Central government-run RML Hospital.

Last week, the Health Department took action against four doctors from two Delhi government-run hospitals — Lok Nayak Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Each hospital was asked to terminate the services of a senior resident doctor who was on duty on the intervening night of January 2 and 3. The department also recommended suspending one senior doctor each at the two hospitals.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office said he had approved the department’s proposal for “swift and rigorous” measures against the four doctors, citing a “complete lack of empathy and professionalism”.

A day later, the Delhi Medical Association opposed the move, saying doctors were being turned into “scapegoats”.