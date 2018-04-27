‘Don’t communalise the issue’

The family of the 10-year-old girl who was allegedly raped inside a madrasa in Ghaziabad said it does not want the incident to take a communal colour.

“My 10-year-old niece does not know what religion means. What happened to her was brutal and those who did it deserve to be hanged, no matter the religion they belong to,” said her 25-year-old maternal uncle.

The family claimed the girl, who was back home on Wednesday after staying in police custody for two days, had told them that she was drugged. “She is not in a condition to talk. She is traumatised. She told us that she was abducted, given a sedative mixed in water and that she does not remember what happened to her. She remembers seeing the maulvi when she was taken to the madrasa... He gave her biscuits,” the uncle alleged.

Her family visited the police headquarters and met the Police Commissioner on Thursday. “We told him about her ordeal. He assured a speedy probe and told us that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” the uncle added.

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said investigators will speak to the victim soon.

“We wanted to speak to her on Thursday but it was not possible. We will try and speak to her on Friday for better understanding [of the incident],” he said.

Sources said the maulvi has been questioned a number of times, including Thursday, and other occupants of the madrasa have also been interrogated to ascertain the role of other people in the incident.

Age of accused

“The accused is in the custody of the juvenile justice board but there is little clarity regarding his age. If he does not produce relevant documents, a bone test will be conducted [to determine his approximate age],” the officer said.

Meanwhile, protests continued outside Ghazipur police station on Thursday.

“About 15 people came outside the police station and raised slogans, demanding the maulvi’s arrest and that the accused be hanged but left within an hour,” said a police officer.