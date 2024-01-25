Don’t charge visually-impaired student for stay at guest house: HC to JNU  

January 25, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities to let a visually-impaired student stay in its guest house for free till the disposal of the plea against his eviction from a hostel room.

The court on Monday also told the university to file within 10 days its response to the plea filed by Sanjeev Kumar Mishra against his eviction.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing and disposal on February 12.

The university had got the hostel room vacated on the ground that its rules do not permit accommodation to a student pursuing a second postgraduate course.

The student’s counsel, Rahul Bajaj, had submitted that Mr. Mishra was allotted a room at a university guest house on the directions of the High Court, but the university was charging him ₹100 per day for it.

Mr. Bajaj told the court that the student is a 100% visually-impaired and does not have the financial means to pay the daily charge.

He also submitted that the rules concerned cannot be applied in all cases while being unmindful of the physical disabilities a student might suffer.

Mr. Bajaj said earlier the student was forced to sleep on library benches and had no place to stay during the day.

“Given the peculiar circumstances of the case, the JNU is directed to permit the petitioner to stay in the said room till the next date of hearing without charging him any fee,” the court ordered.