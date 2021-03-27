‘Don’t charge more than ₹11 per person for subsidised ration’

New Delhi

27 March 2021 01:16 IST

Bidhuri says Delhi govt. should give the Centre due credit

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Friday asked the Delhi government not to charge more than ₹11 per person for subsidised ration being provided to it by the Central government under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Any attempt to charge more than this from the poor sections of the society will face strong protests from the BJP and its cadres, he said. The Centre, the LOP said, clearly states that wheat should be supplied to the poor, but the Delhi government wanted to supply flour instead of wheat.There was, Mr. Bidhuri said, no clarity on the quality of flour, who will pay for the extra expenses and there was no transparency in the whole exercise, making it reek of corruption, he alleged.

“We will not allow the government to charge even a penny from the people of Delhi. This will face a strong protest from the BJP and the Opposition will hit the streets and it cannot allow the exploitation of the poor,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The NFSA has been passed by Parliament under which ration is being supplied to the poor. It is incumbent upon the Delhi government to run this as a Central government scheme and give it due credit,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Imran Hussain, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, said that the Delhi government had immediately complained to the Centre about the rotten ration received from it during the COVID-19-induced lockdown last year, apart from returning the rotten ration. “From the beginning, the Delhi government has been serious about the quality of cereals and pulses available under the ration scheme,” he said.

“As far as the use of e-pass machines in ration shops is concerned, the ‘One Country One Ration Card’ scheme and the door-to-door ration scheme in Delhi will be ensured at all ration shops,” he also said.