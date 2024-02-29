‘Don’t blame others’: L-G writes to Kejriwal on water bill scheme

February 29, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that not a single piece of paper was brought to his notice, officially or unofficially, in connection with the AAP government’s one-time settlement scheme to redress inflated water bills.

Objecting to the resolution passed by the Delhi Assembly on February 19 that the BJP exercises “direct control” over him, the L-G, in his letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), said, “This is completely unacceptable and irresponsible assertion which does not behove the members who endorsed it.”

“Water, Finance, Urban Development Departments [are] totally under your control, I’ve nothing to do with it. Take decisions, don’t blame others,” he added.

Responding to the L-G’s letter, Mr. Kejriwal said, “You and I are both constitutional functionaries… I have myself discussed this matter with you more than once and brought it to your notice that the officers of the Delhi Jal Board, Urban Development and Finance Departments are creating a constitutional crisis by not bringing the proposal to the Council of Ministers despite the directions of the Minister in-charge.”

Mr. Kejriwal, in his reply, listed various issues “caused due to non-disbursal of funds by the Finance Department officials, including stalling of medicines and clinical tests in Mohalla Clinics, lack of staff in Delhi government hospitals, overflowing sewers, issues related to deployment of bus marshals and aged DTC pensioners not receiving their pensions”. He added, “I will repeat that all of this is happening for the first time since the formation of an elected government in Delhi in 1993, and has only started in the last two years since you became the L-G of Delhi.”

Solar policy

Meanwhile, in the Assembly, Power Minister Atishi alleged that the L-G was obstructing the solar policy to ensure that the AAP government fails to notify it before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha poll. “The L-G is batting from the side of the BJP and making an effort to secure votes for the party, instead of performing his constitutional duty of working in the interest of people,” she said.

The House also adopted a censure motion urging the L-G to approve the policy at the earliest.

Raj Niwas officials junked the charge, saying it is wrong to blame the L-G as he has just asked for details on some provisions.

An official said the policy will “only benefit private power companies and does not contain any provision that will reduce people’s bills to zero on opting for the scheme, contrary to the claims made by the government”.

