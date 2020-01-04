Don’t believe in rumours, say Shaheen Bagh protesters

Dispelling rumours that the indefinite demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh had been called off, the protesters on Friday held a press conference.

Women from the area and other social activists, addressed media persons to condemn “rumours and propaganda” being spread by certain “anti-social elements”. They appealed to the media not to take statements made by these persons, claiming themselves to be holding “official positions of the movement”. While particular individuals had identified themselves as the “Chief Organiser” of the movement, the protesters here stressed that no single person could “assert themselves as organiser of the mass movement”. The protesters said those spreading rumours were part of the stir for a short time and also engaged in attempting to communalise the movement. Meraj Khan of Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee said some persons also tried to scare the crowd by claiming that “BJP goons” were going to “infiltrate” the gathering.

The protesters said they will continue the stir at least till the Supreme Court hearing on the Act scheduled for January 22.

On Friday, the demonstration at the Noida Kalindi Kunj Highway, which has been shut down for over two weeks now, saw a large number of people. Speakers at the stir condemned the government. They appealed to those present to keep “their spirits up as victory was nearby”.