Don’t be misled by AAP promises, BJP cautions Punjab voters

Party questions Kejriwal’s assurances made in poll-bound State

The BJP on Monday issued an appeal to voters in Punjab to be “careful and cautious” about the promises being made by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta questioned the promises, including pension of ₹1,000 to women and generation of employment in the Capital, being made by Mr. Kejriwal in the poll-bound State.

“Kejriwal is promising ₹1,000 pension to women in Punjab, but in Delhi not a single woman has been given this amount. On the contrary women, widows and senior citizens’ pension has been stopped,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Kejriwal has been announcing in poll-bound States that unemployed youth will be given ₹5,000 unemployment allowance each. However, he is not revealing what he did regarding this in Delhi in the past seven years,” he said.

‘Lied about jobs’

Mr. Gupta said that Mr. Kejriwal had lied about creating 10 lakh jobs in Delhi. Citing an RTI reply, he said that the seven-year period during which AAP had been in power saw only 3,700 unemployed youth getting jobs in the city.

Mr. Gupta said that Mr. Kejriwal has also lied about the regularisation of contract employees of the Delhi Jal Board who, he said, were appointed on compassionate grounds.

“When the youth in Punjab were taking to alcoholism due to the liquor mafia there, Mr. Kejriwal called for prohibition there. But here in Delhi, he is hell bent on opening liquor shops in clear violation of rules and regulations,” Mr. Gupta said. “In connivance with liquor mafia, the number of dry days in Delhi has been reduced from 21 to just three days now so that the mafia can earn more by selling more liquor on these extra days,” he added.