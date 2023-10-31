 Don’t agree with SC order, will explore legal options: Atishi 

October 31, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Monday said her party will explore all legal options as it does not agree with the Supreme Court’s order rejecting the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case.

The leader said the Supreme Court order is the complete opposite of the observations it had made during the hearing for the bail plea.

“We respect the Supreme Court, but do not agree with its order dismissing bail to Manish Sisodia and will explore further legal options,” she told the media at a press conference.

Ms. Atishi said during the hearing of the bail plea, the Supreme Court had asked the ED multiple times about the money trail related to Mr. Sisodia.

She said the Supreme Court repeatedly questioned how it could be a money laundering case if the ED could not establish any money trail related to him.

“The Supreme Court also enquired why the entire prosecution case of the ED relied solely on the statements of one approver, Dinesh Arora. During the hearing, it was argued in the court that an approver could say anything to save himself and his statements cannot be trusted,” she said.

“Additionally, the Supreme Court stated that policy-making was not within its purview, and even if lobbying occurred in policy-making, it was not necessarily illegal,” she said.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, she added, can only be invoked if there is clear evidence of money being given from one person to another with the intent to convert black money into white.

“I still have full confidence that no matter how many cases there may be against AAP (leaders), in the end not a single case of corruption will be proven,” she added.

‘Don’t play victim card’

Meanwhile, the BJP sought Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said he hoped that after the Supreme Court order, AAP will stop playing the victim card.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said the court heard the arguments at length and dismissed the bail plea after considering the material placed on record by the ED. “Thus, there is sufficient evidence to prima facie indicate the involvement of Sisodia in the scam,” she said.