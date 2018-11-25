‘Don’t agree with MLAs on stopping compensation for Delhi Police martyrs’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handing a cheque of ₹1 crore to the family of one of the Delhi Police martyrs on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Declaring that Delhi Police was his “family”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he did not agree with the demand from many Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs that police personnel who die in the line of duty should not be covered under the Delhi government’s compensation policy.

After the Chief Minister was attacked by a man at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, the AAP alleged that there had been a lapse in security.

Many AAP MLAs then asked Mr. Kejriwal to remove Delhi Police martyrs from the list of services covered under the policy that awards ₹1 crore compensation to families.

At a ceremony in Palam on Saturday, Mr. Kejriwal handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to the families of two Delhi Police constables who were killed while on duty — Birendra Singh and Deepak Kumar.

“I am sad that both these brave personnel of the Delhi Police lost their life around three years ago, but we have been able to come to their family with the mark of respect after three years,” he said, referring to the delay in implementing the policy due to the tussle between the AAP government and the Lieutenant-Governor.

Speaking about the AAP MLAs’ demand of excluding Delhi Police personnel from the policy, Mr. Kejriwal said: “I have been attacked twice in the last one month. Once when Signature Bridge was being inaugurated and then at the Delhi Secretariat recently. Some of our MLAs got furious over the attack and said that the policy should not cover the Delhi Police, but I don’t agree with it at all. Delhi Police is my family, it is a part of my family.”

He added that there could be some “politically motivated officials”, but the entire police force was not “bad”.