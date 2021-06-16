Domestic workers seek compensation

New Delhi

16 June 2021 23:36 IST

It calls for extending 100 days of work under MGNREGA to urban areas

On International Domestic Workers Day, the National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM) wrote to the Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar demanding workers compensation for the number of days of work lost as per the Disaster Management Act.

The NDWM, an NGO which works for domestic workers, have also made other demands including, extending 100 days of work under the MGNREGA to urban areas and vaccination on a priority basis for domestic workers.

“On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the ILO (International Labour Organisation) Convention 189, Decent Work for Domestic Workers, we again appeal to you to pay heed to the protection of vulnerable domestic workers,” an email sent to the Minister on Wednesday read.

“During the pandemic which is over 15 months now, they have suffered badly as employers kept them at a distance for fear of the virus. Majority of them lost wages. Those that did permit them to work demanded more work and paid less while they had to spend more money to get to work as there was no public transport for several weeks,” it read.

Christin Mary, National Coordinator of NDMW, said that majority of domestic workers are women and many of them are single mothers. “They do domestic work as it is the only work that provides them with a livelihood. Yet, they have neither recognition or protection as workers,” she said.

“Ratify ILO Convention 189. Enact Comprehensive Legislation for Domestic Workers in the light of which India will also be able to Ratify Convention 189. In the interim, register all domestic workers in the Labour Department,” read other demands raised by the NGO.