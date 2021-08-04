Domestic violence plaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh

New delhi

04 August 2021 00:58 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued notice to singer Hirdesh Singh, alias Yo Yo Honey Singh, on a domestic violence complaint filed by his wife. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh directed Mr. Singh to respond to the plea filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and posted it for hearing on August 28.

Shalini Talwar, in her plea, accused Mr. Singh of physical, mental, and verbal abuse. She said they had gotten married in 2011, around the time the singer was gaining more popularity. “With the incoming success, Mr. Singh’s attitude changed towards Ms. Talwar and he became rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous, and disrespectful towards her,” the plea said.

Advocates Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and G.G. Kashyap represented Ms. Talwar during the proceeding. Ms. Talwar also accused Mr. Singh of cheating on her, becoming an alcoholic and a drug addict.

Advertising

Advertising

The plea has sought a restraint on Mr. Singh from committing any act of domestic violence upon Ms. Talwar. It also urged the court to restrain Mr. Singh from alienating or selling or disposing of or creating any third-party interest on the properties owned singly or jointly by them.