Domestic violence: courtdismisses husband’s appeal

A Delhi court has dismissed an appeal by a man against the grant of interim maintenance of ₹9,000 per month to his estranged wife and her two minor daughters in a domestic violence case, saying that his claim on his annual income is not believable.

In his appeal, the man submitted that his wife draws a handsome amount from her job of teaching at a public school and tuitions. He said that the trial court failed to take into account this fact before deciding the relief amount. The husband said that being a part-time driver he earned only ₹8,500 a month.

The magistrate had fixed the interim relief guestimating his income as both parties failed to bring on record documents in support of their respective incomes.

Additional Sessions Judge Neelam Singh resorted to guesswork on his income by going through his averments in the appeal on expenses he incurred on his wife and the two children when they were living together.

“When the appellant has already done a lot for his daughters, it can be presumed that he earns to this extent and even as on date he has potential to earn as much,” the judge said.

“I am of the considered opinion that in the light of his own admission by the appellant towards the maintenance of the minor children and purchase of the mediclaim policies and the jewellery for his wife...there is no force in his submission that he is only earning ₹8,500 per month,” she said while dismissing the appeal.

“In view of the above discussion, the appeal is hereby dismissed. The appellant is hereby directed to clear all the arrears, if any, regarding the maintenance within a month from today and is also directed to continue to pay interim maintenance as per order,” the judge further said.