Domestic help’s body found stuck between two buildings

In a suspected case of murder, the body of a 19-year-old woman was found stuck 120 feet above the ground in a 1.5-foot space between two high-rise residential buildings here on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident was reported in the morning from Amrapali Silicon society in Sector 76. A team of the NDRF was deployed to recover the body, they said.

The victim from Bihar worked as a domestic help in a married couple’s house in the same society. She had gone missing since June 28, an officer said.

“The couple had gone to Gurugram for work where they came to know about the incident,” an officer said. The body had injury marks.

NDRF official Jeetendra Kumar Yadav said the operation began at 12.35 p.m. and ended at 2.55 p.m.

Officers from Sector 49 police station said, so far, it could not be ascertained how the body ended up being there and a probe is on.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem after which investigation would be conducted,” an officer said.