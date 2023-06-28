Domestic help’s body found in bed box at employer’s house

June 28, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST - New Delhi

The body of a 25-year-old domestic help was found inside a bed box at his employer’s house in south-east Delhi’s Jangpura, the police said on Tuesday.

According to DCP (South East), the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station received a call from a resident of the house alleging that a few men entered his house and left his domestic dead. When police reached the spot in Jangpura, they found the body stuffed inside a bed box – his hands and legs tied with plastic ropes, the DCP said.

The deceased person, Kamal, was working in the house of senior advocate Amit Kumar for nearly three years, the police said.

The domestic help’s body was found on the fourth floor while the employers live on the second floor, police said. They said the second, third and fourth floors of the building belonged to Mr. Kumar and they had two people working for them -- Deepak, who takes care of the advocate’s father, and Kamal.

Mr. Kumar told the police that he suspected the involvement of one of his former staffers. A case of murder was registered and CCTV cameras were checked to establish the identity of the suspects, the police said, adding that they have arrested two men -- Aman Tiwari (20) and Jirjis Kazmi (19) -- in connection with the murder.

Jirjish previously worked in Mr. Kumar’s office but was fired about a month ago. As Jirjish felt humiliated, he wanted to exact revenge by robbing his house, another senior police officer said.

Piecing together the incident, the officer said around 9 p.m. on Monday, Mr. Deepak saw two of the accused on the staircase leading to the fourth floor of the building. Upon being questioned, they said they had come to check water in the building.

“They then overpowered Deepak and held him captive on the third floor. They asked him for the code to open the electronic safe. There was a knife in the kitchen using which they stabbed Deepak when he refused to share any detail. Alarmed by the noise, the advocate’s son Aditya came from the second to the third floor but by then the accused had fled the spot,” he said.

Initially, the family suspected Kamal as an accomplice because he was missing since Monday night – ever since the stabbing incident. Later, when the premises were searched, they found his body stuffed inside the bed in the servant’s room, which is also used as a storeroom,” the officer said.

Raids were conducted across Delhi and both were nabbed from different places. Jirjish was apprehended from a bus stand while he was trying to take a bus to Uttar Pradesh while Aman was apprehended from his hideout in Bawana, the police added.

“Jirjesh did not know Deepak as he was hired recently while Kamal knew him, hence the duo killed him to conceal their identity,” he added.

“Police came to my house on Monday night, but Kamal wasn’t traceable. On Tuesday morning, around 10.30 a.m., a staffer went to the servant room and opened the bed box and found Kamal who was strangulated,” he said.

Amid all this, sitting on the road in the posh south Delhi locality and waiting for answers, was Kamal’s sister Neelam Devi, 30. “A young life was brutally snuffed out for no reason,” she said.

Ms. Devi, who moved to Delhi from Bihar’s Samastipur, said that Kamal’s parents and his newly wed wife lived in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

“We had just completed the wedding celebrations and were so happy to see him with his wife. We don’t know how to deal with this and haven’t told the girl yet. We fear she won’t be able to handle that,” Ms. Devi said.