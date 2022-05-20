Domestic help thrashed, hair chopped off

FIR lodged against employers, no arrests so far

A 48-year-old domestic help was thrashed and her hair chopped off allegedly by her employers at their house in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, officers said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered late on Wednesday night but no arrests have been made so far, said the police. The woman has been identified as Rajni, a resident of Siliguri. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police.

The placement agency, through which the woman was hired by the accused couple, said they received a call late on Sunday night (May 15) from the employers that the help had fallen sick and needed to be taken home.

Praveen Kumar, the owner of the agency, said, “They dropped her at my office. I went there later and saw that she was lying in her urine and could not move… She had injuries all over her body and she said she was assaulted over the weekend,” Mr. Kumar said.

The woman used to receive a salary of ₹7,000 per month. The MLC report of the woman states that she suffered “physical assault and head trauma”. “She was vomiting and had injuries in her eyes, face, limbs and abdomen,” an officer quoted the MLC report.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said they received information about the assault on Tuesday.

“The woman was physically assaulted by her employers about two to three days ago. She recorded her statement with the investigating officer and alleged that her hair was chopped off and she was thrashed by her employer, Abhineet Singh, and his wife,” the DCP said.

A case under IPC sections pertaining to causing hurt and assault has been lodged. The woman lives alone in Delhi and is unmarried, said officers. Earlier too, the couple had fired another help sent by the agency, accusing her of theft and spiking their food with rat poison, the police said.