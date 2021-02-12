Domestic help held for sexually abusing 2-year-old boy

NEW DELHI

12 February 2021 00:29 IST

Accused apprehended when trying to flee

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old boy in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The accused, hailing from Bihar, had been working as a domestic help at the victim’s house for two-and-half years, they said.

The matter was reported on Tuesday by the victim’s father. In his complaint, he alleged that at about 11.50 p.m., the domestic help took his son from his wife and assured her that he would make him sleep. The accused took his son to the first floor. After a while, when his wife went upstairs to check on their son, she found the room locked from inside and her son was crying and screaming. She got the door unlocked and found her son bleeding from his private parts. When she confronted the domestic help, he escaped from there, the complainant alleged.

The child was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for medical examination and a case was registered under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a senior police officer said.

Intensive search

Since the accused boy was from Bihar, there was an apprehension that he may leave Delhi soon. So immediately several teams were formed and intensive search was carried out at inter-State bus terminals and railway stations, he said.

Technical surveillance was also mounted and the accused was apprehended by the team on Wednesday morning from outside New Delhi railway station while he was trying to flee, he said.

During investigation, the accused admitted to doing unnatural intercourse with the victim, the officer said, adding the juvenile has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to observation home, the officer added.