Domestic help found dead at employer’s house

New Delhi

11 January 2021 01:38 IST

Incident happened in Dwarka; probe on

A 19-year-old house help was found dead inside a house in Dwarka’s Sector-19 area, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was a resident of Goyla Dairy, the police said.

According to the police, they received an information on Friday that a house help had ended life at Pocket 3, Akshardham Apartment, Dwarka Sector-19. After reaching the spot, it was found that the caller, identified as Ashish Thakur, has been living in the said flat along with his wife and two children on rent since the last four to five years.

During inspection of the flat, the police team found the body. There was no external injury found on her body, the police also said.

She was working in the flat for the last four to five months and used to stay there. She occasionally used to visit her home and her parents would also come to visit her at times.

A post-mortem was conducted at DDU Hospital after which the body has handed over to the family of the deceased, the police said, adding that further investigation is under way.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)