Domestic help found dead at employer’s house

A 19-year-old house help was found dead inside a house in Dwarka’s Sector-19 area, the police said on Sunday.
The deceased was a resident of Goyla Dairy, the police said.
According to the police, they received an information on Friday that a house help had ended life at Pocket 3, Akshardham Apartment, Dwarka Sector-19. After reaching the spot, it was found that the caller, identified as Ashish Thakur, has been living in the said flat along with his wife and two children on rent since the last four to five years.
During inspection of the flat, the police team found the body. There was no external injury found on her body, the police also said.
She was working in the flat for the last four to five months and used to stay there. She occasionally used to visit her home and her parents would also come to visit her at times.
A post-mortem was conducted at DDU Hospital after which the body has handed over to the family of the deceased, the police said, adding that further investigation is under way.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath