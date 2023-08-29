ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic help found dead at employer’s house in Ghazipur

August 29, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The victim’s mother has accused the employer of pushing her daughter to suicide, an officer said

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old domestic help was found dead at her employer’s residence in east Delhi’s Ghazipur, the police said on Monday.

According to a senior officer, the employer made a PCR call around 6.20 a.m., Sunday, that she had discovered the victim’s body in a room at her house and a team from the Ghazipur police station reached the spot.

“The body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. No note was recovered from the spot,” another officer said, adding that a probe is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The kin of the victim, who belongs to Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, were informed and their statements were recorded on Sunday, the officer said. The victim’s mother has accused the employer of pushing her daughter to suicide, he added.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US