Domestic help found dead at employer’s house in Ghazipur

The victim’s mother has accused the employer of pushing her daughter to suicide, an officer said

August 29, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old domestic help was found dead at her employer’s residence in east Delhi’s Ghazipur, the police said on Monday.

According to a senior officer, the employer made a PCR call around 6.20 a.m., Sunday, that she had discovered the victim’s body in a room at her house and a team from the Ghazipur police station reached the spot.

“The body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. No note was recovered from the spot,” another officer said, adding that a probe is underway.

The kin of the victim, who belongs to Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, were informed and their statements were recorded on Sunday, the officer said. The victim’s mother has accused the employer of pushing her daughter to suicide, he added.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

