Domestic help, cousin held for staging robbery of ₹5 lakh

‘Duo planned to steal employer’s money to start own venture’

A domestic help has been arrested from north Delhi’s Wazirabad for allegedly staging a robbery of ₹5 lakh, belonging to his employer, in order to start his own venture. His cousin brother has also been arrested for allegedly assisting him in the crime.

According to the police, they received a PCR call on Monday from the accused, Deepak, 34, who alleged that two bikers had robbed him of his mobile phone and cash worth ₹5 lakh.

After a police team reached the spot, Deepak claimed that he had collected ₹5 lakh from Sector 3 in Rohini around 5.45 p.m. on the instructions of his employer, Rajeev Bansal. He told the police that he had kept the money in his scooty and was going to deliver it at Seelampur when around 6.20 p.m., near the Burari flyover, two men on a bike threw red chilli powder in his eyes, forcing him to stop the scooty. The pillion rider caught hold of Deepak and snatched his mobile phone and the money, the accused told the police.

However, when a police team inspected the crime scene, it found no red chilli powder at the spot or on the clothes of the complainant. “He was also changing his statement frequently. His employer was called to the spot and during technical probe, the complainant’s version was also not matching his timing,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

After Deepak was interrogated, he allegedly broke down and disclosed that in order to open a new business he hatched a plan with his cousin , Aslam, 39, to stage a fake robbery and steal his employer’s money. He also allegedly disclosed that he had worked with Bansal for five to six years without a police verification and was involved in previous criminal cases of similar nature.