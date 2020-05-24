Domestic flights to resume today

NEW DELHI

24 May 2020 23:43 IST

DIAL has introduced a raft of measures for safety of passengers at IGI airport

After being suspended for two months, domestic air travel is set to resume with an Indigo airlines flight flying the Delhi-Kolkata sector at 4 30 a.m on May 24. Airport officials, however, did not reveal the number of flights scheduled on the first day of operations after the lockdown.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that it has put in place several measures to provide a “safe and healthy environment” to passengers flying out of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Deployment of queue managers, social distance markings, and seating arrangement with social distance norms have been made to avoid crowding, DIAL said. It added that tray disinfection for passenger safety will be maintained and auto dispensing sanitiser machines have been kept for passenger to use after security checks.

“The whole process has been designed to ensure highest level of safety without compromising on passenger comfort. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitise the vast terminal to provide hygienic conditions,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL in a statement.

To distribute passenger load in the departure forecourt, DIAL has allocated designated gates for each airline. All passengers will need to download the Aarogya Setu App on their phones, prior to reaching the airport.

“In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self-check-in, self-bag tag, scan & fly, etc.,” DIAL said. It added that in the security hold area, passengers will be encouraged to download a dedicated AI-enabled app for contact-less commerce and food ordering.

All departure baggage would be disinfected at the Ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection tunnel and all high contact surface will be sanitised every hour, it added.