Dogs maul girl in Noida society

A six-year-old girl is battling for life after she was mauled by stray dogs in an upscale residential colony here on Monday morning.

According to the police, the incident happened in basement no. 1 of 3C Lotus Boulevard Society.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim’s father Suresh said a resident informed him about the incident.

Attacked in basement

“My daughter was playing near our house, while my wife and I were away for work. The incident was brought to my attention by a resident, who informed me that stray dogs had bitten my daughter,” the victim’s father said.

Around four-five dogs entered the basement, bit and dragged the girl for 50 metres.

Hearing her cries, a driver went to save her but was also bitten by the dogs. Later, a watchman rescued the two.

When the family rushed to the basement, she was crying on the floor and bleeding profusely. She had sustained several bite marks and was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition by the residents.

Rabies suspected

“The six-year-old has several dog bites all over her body and most of them are deep cuts. She is critical and admitted in the ICU. She was bitten by stray dogs and we suspect that the dogs suffer from rabies. It will take a lot of time for the wounds to heal,” said Dr. A.K. Jain, general surgeon, Yatharth Wellness Hospital, Sector 110, Noida.

FIR against builder

Following the incident, the residents lodged an FIR against the builder of the society. The police said the girl lived with her parents in the society.

“We have registered a case against the builder under Section 289 [negligent conduct with respect to animal] of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter,” said Avnish Dixit, Station House Officer, Sector 39 police station, Noida.