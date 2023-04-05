Dog owner booked after his pet bites 17-year-old neighbour in south Delhi

April 05, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

A dog owner in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai has been booked after his pet American bully bit a 17-year-old neighbour, the police said on Tuesday.

An officer said the incident took place on March 29 in Pushpanjali Compound, a condominium complex. The owner, Maan Singh, 60, was booked the next day under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 289.

According to the victim, Mitakshi Dev, the incident happened around 8.15 p.m. while she was walking on her building terrace.

“I always go for a walk after dinner. Since our locality isn’t very safe, I go to the terrace. About 20 minutes after I was there, [Mr. Singh] came with his dog. Before I could see the dog, it attacked me,” she told The Hindu. “[Mr. Singh] just stood still at first and tried to drag the dog away only after I screamed ‘Uncle, he will kill me’. The dog’s grip was so strong that Mr. Singh could not pull him away. Finally, his family members rushed out after hearing my screams and pulled the dog away.”

The victim was taken to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said her MLC was received at Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors confirmed that her wounds were from dog bites. Mitakshi’s family said she has deep cuts on her thigh along with injuries on her hands and chin.

The class XII student, who recently sat for her board exams, said that she used to love dogs but was now too traumatised to even look at one.

‘Intentional attack’

Her mother, Seema Dev, 48, said Mitakshi was set to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), but was now likely to miss it.

A technician at Malviya Nagar’s Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Ms. Dev also accused Mr. Singh, who lives on the fourth floor of the building, of intentionally setting the dog on her daughter. “Why else will he roam such a dangerous dog without the leash and the nozzle? My girl could have died if his family came a few minutes later,” she said, adding that Mr. Singh was not on good terms with most residents.

Mitakshi’s father, Rajesh Kumar Dev, 48, an advocate, said Mr. Singh’s family had moved into the building about a month ago and claimed to have bought the ownership of the terrace from the builder. He claimed,“[Mr. Singh] did not want anyone to come to the terrace. And he probably did so to scare the other residents.”

Ms. Dev added that Mr. Singh’s family did not “even escort” her daughter to her house. “They all stayed with the dog and sent Mitakshi down alone bleeding. I heard someone crying, so I ran upstairs. Only they are to blame.”

‘Poor lighting’

Mr. Singh and his family denied the charges and blamed the incident on a misunderstanding and the lack of proper lighting on the terrace.

A retired Air India employee, Mr. Singh said he regularly walked with his dog on a leash and would remove it only on the terrace. “I thought no one was up there, so I removed the leash.”

Tension in building

The victim’s family has demanded that aggressive dog breeds be banned from all societies. Pushpanjali Compound’s RWA president, R.R. Dhar, said the society had earlier given an application to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) veterinary department to take the dog away.

“There is a panic in the building, the kids are not playing outside. We had also asked Mr. Singh’s family to give up the dog, but they refused,” he said.

Mr. Singh’s son, Gurmeet, however, said “We have registered Bonzo with the MCD, and have gotten him vaccinated. We are ready to give him up, but we need some time. We can’t leave him on the road.”

A police officer at the Neb Sarai station said that apart from the action as per law, a letter has been sent to the MCD to check proper documentation and take appropriate action in the case.

An MCD official said that the civic body has not issued any bans on dog breeds so far.

Dr. Prahlad Khokhar, former veterinary director at the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, said the decision over the ban needs to be taken by the Central government.

“Civic bodies in some cities have made laws regarding this, but there is no such ban yet in Delhi. Only an online registration and proper vaccination is mandatory,” he said. “Some aggressive breeds like American bully, pitbull, and bottweiler should be banned,” he added.

