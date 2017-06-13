Dog killed; residents cry foul

A street dog was allegedly killed by an unidentified person at a posh colony in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar on Sunday. The locals alleged that it was done by one of the families in the area who disliked the dog, said the police.

The incident came to light when locals saw the dog’s body lying on the street when they went to feed it. The residents of Surya Niketan then called the police and animal welfare organisation.

When the police reached the spot, they found the dog’s head had been crushed and based on the complaint of a resident Rahul Kapoor, registered an FIR under Section 429 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (mischief by killing or maiming cattle).

The police said the locals believed the dog was run over by a family that did not like it. The locals alleged the dog used to sleep below the family’s car and they may have intentionally killed it.

The locals also alleged that the family in question also asked the mourners to not create a ruckus and allegedly expressed happiness at its death, said the police.

The police are verifying the claims and checking the CCTV footage in the area.