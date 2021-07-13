Dog dies after being shot with airgun

NEW DELHI

13 July 2021 00:24 IST

A dog died after it was allegedly shot at with an airgun in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin, the police said on Monday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said a case has been registered under Section 428 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Cruelty to Animal Act.

“Post-mortem of the dog has been conducted and further investigation is under way,” Mr. Meena said.

A senior officer said they received a complaint about the incident from one Shobha Malholtra — animal welfare volunteer.

The incident happened 10 days ago.

“Three lead pellets were found in the dog, Brownie’s spine, stomach and chest area,” the complainant told police.