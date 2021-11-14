Dog beaten to death with sticks; case registered

Incident video viral on social media

A street dog died after two unidentified men thrashed it with sticks in Shahdara’s Rohtash Nagar area. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

A case has been registered in the incident, the police said.

The video showed one person approaching the dog with a stick in his hand. He then beat the dog with hte stick following which the dog started limping and tried to run away. Another person then attacked the dog with a stick on its head and the animal fell unconscious. Another dog fled the spot, the video showed.

CCTV footage of the incident showed it happened on Tuesday at 11.56 a.m.

Probe under way

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said based on a complaint submitted by one Saurabh, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, a case under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code and 11A of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has been registered.

Further investigation into the matter is under way, the officer said.